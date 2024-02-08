Super Eagles Head Coach, Jose Peseiro, has declared Nigeria’s hard-fought triumph over South Africa in the AFCON 2023 semi-final a well-earned victory.

Speaking to reporters in Bouake, the Portuguese manager acknowledged the challenge posed by the Bafana Bafana but emphasised his team’s resilience and deservedness to be in the final.

Difficult match

“Beating a well-organised team like South Africa isn’t an easy task,” Peseiro stated at the post-match press conference. “They caused us a lot of problems, so the Super Eagles deserve to progress after achieving this feat.”

This marks Nigeria’s eighth appearance in the AFCON final, but their first in 11 years.

Having conceded only one goal throughout the tournament, the team faced a stern test against South Africa.

After a 1-1 stalemate in regulation and extra time, the Super Eagles emerged victorious 4-2 on penalties.

“It was a very good victory against a good team,” Peseiro acknowledged. “The players deserve to be in the finals, even though they had to achieve that the hard way.”

Commendation for South Africa

The coach highlighted the cohesion and organisation of the South African team, crediting coach Hugo Broos for building a strong unit.

“I think it was very difficult to beat them,” he admitted. “Huge congratulations to Hugo Broos, who put this team together. They played well.”

With their sights set on a fourth continental title, the Super Eagles now face a thrilling final against host nation Cote d’Ivoire on Sunday at the 60,000-capacity Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Ebimpe, outside Abidjan.

