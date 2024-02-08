Cote d’Ivoire, the AFCON 2023 host, have booked their place in the final with a 1-0 win over DR Congo.
Sébastien Haller scored the goal that took the Elephants into Sunday’s final against Nigeria.
Cote d’Ivoire and Nigeria met in the group stage, where the Super Eagles won 1-0, courtesy of a penalty from William Troost-Ekong
More to follow…
