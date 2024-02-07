Since making it to the AFCON final on home soil in 2000, Nigeria’s Super Eagles have only made it that far once, in 2013, when they went all the way to win the tournament.

Having long adopted the slogan ‘Let’s do it again’, the Super Eagles are eager to win their fourth AFCON title, in Cote d’Ivoire.

But first, Jose Peseiro’s men have to navigate past South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in the semi-final to inch closer to their set target.

Unlike all their previous games played in Abidjan, the Super Eagles will face Bafana Bafana at Stade de la Paix in Bouake.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for live updates from Bouake.

Kickoff is 5 p.m. local time (6 p.m. Nigerian time).

Yes we are getting set for the official kickoff and we have the authentic team list of both countries.

Zaidu Sanusi is not listed as earlier reported by Premium Times

Bright Osayi starts in his place

The Bafana Bafana are out for their warm up session ahead of the kick off

The Super Eagles greeted with a loud ovation as they also make their way to the pitch

This is where the first finalist In the 2023 AFCON will emerge from..m Will it be Nigeria’s Super Eagles or South Africa’s Bafana Bafana.. The die is cast and Premium Times is ready to give you all the updates live from Bouake

The stadium is far from full but we have a concentration of Nigeria supporters club members somewhere inside the stadium

The legendary Segun Odegbami makes his way into the stadium to support the Super Eagles, he is one of the first set of players to win the AFCON trophy for Nigeria

The national anthems of both teams being rendered.. first Nigeria and then South Africa

Nigeria’s Super Eagles with the kick off here Bouake

Osimhen initially goes down in the South Africa box but he is back on his feet

Iwobi tries to a get pass across to Osimhen but it was intercepted

Nice play by the Super Eagles and they win a throw on the left side of the pitch

Goal kick for South Africa as Super Eagles dominate the early exchanges

Five minutes gone.. Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

Stanley Nwabali tries a long throw to Osimhen but it doesn’t get to the Napoli man

Osimhen tries a one two with Moses Simon but the Bafana defender forces the ball out for a throw in

Semi Ajayi wins possession for Nigeria but his cross is awful

Incase you don’t know, these are two of the meanest defences at AFCON 2023.. They have conceded just one goal each

Captain Ekong back on his feet as Nigeria wins a throw in

South Africa with a goal kick to be taken by Ronwen Williams

Stanley Nwabali with an easy catch as South Africa direct an attempt on target

Frank Onyeka commits a foul and South Africa get a free kick

20 minutes gone… Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

The Super Eagles trying to carve out a way in the South Africa defence but Bafana Bafana have been resolute

Nigeria win a free kick in a promising position

