Since making it to the AFCON final on home soil in 2000, Nigeria’s Super Eagles have only made it that far once, in 2013, when they went all the way to win the tournament.
Having long adopted the slogan ‘Let’s do it again’, the Super Eagles are eager to win their fourth AFCON title, in Cote d’Ivoire.
But first, Jose Peseiro’s men have to navigate past South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in the semi-final to inch closer to their set target.
Unlike all their previous games played in Abidjan, the Super Eagles will face Bafana Bafana at Stade de la Paix in Bouake.
Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for live updates from Bouake.
Kickoff is 5 p.m. local time (6 p.m. Nigerian time).
Yes we are getting set for the official kickoff and we have the authentic team list of both countries.
Zaidu Sanusi is not listed as earlier reported by Premium Times
Bright Osayi starts in his place
The Bafana Bafana are out for their warm up session ahead of the kick off
The Super Eagles greeted with a loud ovation as they also make their way to the pitch
This is where the first finalist In the 2023 AFCON will emerge from..m Will it be Nigeria’s Super Eagles or South Africa’s Bafana Bafana.. The die is cast and Premium Times is ready to give you all the updates live from Bouake
The stadium is far from full but we have a concentration of Nigeria supporters club members somewhere inside the stadium
The legendary Segun Odegbami makes his way into the stadium to support the Super Eagles, he is one of the first set of players to win the AFCON trophy for Nigeria
The national anthems of both teams being rendered.. first Nigeria and then South Africa
Nigeria’s Super Eagles with the kick off here Bouake
Osimhen initially goes down in the South Africa box but he is back on his feet
Iwobi tries to a get pass across to Osimhen but it was intercepted
Nice play by the Super Eagles and they win a throw on the left side of the pitch
Goal kick for South Africa as Super Eagles dominate the early exchanges
Five minutes gone.. Nigeria 0-0 South Africa
Stanley Nwabali tries a long throw to Osimhen but it doesn’t get to the Napoli man
Osimhen tries a one two with Moses Simon but the Bafana defender forces the ball out for a throw in
Semi Ajayi wins possession for Nigeria but his cross is awful
Incase you don’t know, these are two of the meanest defences at AFCON 2023.. They have conceded just one goal each
Captain Ekong back on his feet as Nigeria wins a throw in
South Africa with a goal kick to be taken by Ronwen Williams
Stanley Nwabali with an easy catch as South Africa direct an attempt on target
Frank Onyeka commits a foul and South Africa get a free kick
20 minutes gone… Nigeria 0-0 South Africa
The Super Eagles trying to carve out a way in the South Africa defence but Bafana Bafana have been resolute
Nigeria win a free kick in a promising position
