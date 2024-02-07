Coach Jose Peseiro might have to make a change to his starting lineup against South Africa, as credible reports from the Super Eagles camp in Cote d’Ivoire suggest that Zaidu Sanusi will not be available for selection when the team takes the field at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake on Wednesday evening.
Sanusi started the tournament as the left wing-back in the first two group games and made a substitute appearance in the third group match against Guinea-Bissau. He played 80 minutes against Cameroon and all 90 minutes of the 1-0 win over Angola in the quarterfinal.
READ ALSO: UCL: Nigeria’s Zaidu Sanusi set for Chelsea test as Bayern host PSG
Ola Aina is now expected to switch to left wingback, while Bright Osayi-Samuel comes in at right wingback.
More reports to follow…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999