As the Super Eagles prepare for their crucial semi-final against South Africa on Wednesday evening in Bouake, Cote d’Ivoire, a non-governmental organisation, 100% Focus Nigeria, has stepped up to show their support by donating jerseys for fans.

Ahead of the match at Stade de la Paix in Bouake, the group’s chairman, Ibrahim Mohammed, presented the jerseys to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). “This gesture is a token from our group,” he said, “and we encourage the Super Eagles to not just deliver the final ticket but also the trophy to unite Nigerians.”

Mr Mohammed urged Nigerians to stay solidly behind the team and “restore the confidence we have in the Super Eagles.” He expressed optimism for victory, believing the Eagles could “cruise to the final.”

Words of caution

While sounding confident, Mr Mohammed cautioned against underestimating South Africa. “Take this match as your final,” he advised the players. “Their local league may surpass ours in popularity and infrastructure, but our experience brings victory. Don’t be complacent; attack and score early, avoiding penalties.”

Osimhen challenge

Singling out Victor Osimhen, he said, ‘Personally, I want Victor Osimhen to just get things right tomorrow (today), and if he can’t score, other people will score.”

“Though Jose Peseiro’s team is showing us that anybody can score and our defence has only conceded a goal, South Africa keeper Williams is very good, so we should not be dragging the match into penalties; we should just get it right from the beginning and score as many goals as we could so Nigeria and Nigerians would be highly united.”

Mr Mohammed noted that, beyond the success of the Super Eagles, a lot of work still needs to be done in revamping the domestic league to make it lucrative, as obtained in other parts of the world.

