The Super Eagles have received a significant boost ahead of their crucial AFCON semi-final against South Africa with the impending arrival of Victor Osimhen in Bouake.

Diplomatic approach

While coach José Peseiro told reporters he is awaiting official clearance from the medical crew, team officials confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES the Napoli striker has since departed Abidjan to join his teammates.

Following their hard-fought 1-0 win over Angola, Nigeria stands on the cusp of a potential final berth with only South Africa’s Bafana Bafana standing in their way.

Much of the pre-match buzz has been about Osimhen’s health and potential participation or otherwise against the Bafana Bafana.

Having played the full game against Angola, a stomach complication initially kept Osimhen in Abidjan while the team travelled to Bouake.

Peseiro acknowledged the undisclosed illness during a press conference on Tuesday but remained cautious about his availability.

“I can’t say right now,” Peseiro stated. “This afternoon, I’ll have a clearer picture. The doctors are working with him, and we’ll have an update later today.”

A team official who craved anonymity assured there was no cause for alarm over Osimhen.

“He should join the team for their final training session before the match.” he stated.

Backup

Even if he remains unavailable, Peseiro has consistently exuded confidence about the ability of every player in his 25-man squad; meaning he has a capable pool of alternatives.

Experienced players like Kelechi Iheanacho and Terem Moffi, yet to feature in the tournament, stand ready to lead the line.

Paul Onuachu, who has had limited playing time, could also step up if needed.

The Super Eagles will hold their final training session on Tuesday evening, as they press forward in their quest for AFCON glory.

