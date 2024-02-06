Although the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and South Africa’s Bafana Bafana will occur thousands of miles away in Bouake, Cote d’Ivoire, there are concerns that the result may affect Nigerians residing in South Africa.

In this light, the Nigeria High Commission in South Africa raised an alarm over threats to Nigerians in the Rainbow Nation.

Keen on their safety and well-being, the Commission has issued an advisory to Nigerians, warning them to be cautious before, during, and after Wednesday’s semi-final game.

Advisory to Nigerians in South Africa

The release issued by the High Commission in Pretoria states:

“The attention of the Nigeria High Commission in Pretoria has been drawn to potentially inflammatory online comments made by a section of South African citizens against Nigerians, largely influenced by the upcoming 2024 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match between the Super Eagles and the Bafana Bafana on Wednesday, 7 February 2024.

“Most of the comments consist of veiled threats against “Nigerians cooking jollof rice” before the match and “showing pepper to Nigerians if Bafana Bafana loses to the Super Eagles,” among others.

“In this regard, the High Commission hereby advises the Nigerian community to be watchful of their utterances, be mindful of where they choose to watch the match, especially in public places, and refrain from engaging in loud, riotous, or provocative celebrations should the Super Eagles win the match.

“Additionally, Nigerians should maintain the good conduct they are known for and be law-abiding before, during, and after the match. Should any provocations arise, they should not be reciprocated but reported to the appropriate authorities.”

Dark past

Over the last two decades, there have been many documented incidents of violence and discrimination targeting foreigners, especially Nigerians living in South Africa.

In 2008, at least 60 Nigerians were reportedly killed and thousands displaced during widespread xenophobic attacks.

Similar outbreaks occurred in 2015 and 2019, which also led to the loss of lives and properties and the displacement of many Nigerians.

