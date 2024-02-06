The Super Eagles have departed Abidjan for Bouake for their Africa Cup of Nations semi-final clash against South Africa on Wednesday.

The three-time African champions were initially billed to leave Abidjan for Bouake on Tuesday, but a change in travel plans was announced on Monday.

Aside from the change in travel plans, officials of the national team also revealed that Victor Osimhen didn’t travel with his teammates because of health challenges.

“We will fly from Abidjan to Bouaké today via a 10 p.m. Air Cote d’Ivoire flight,” read a statement issued on Monday.

It added: “Victor Osimhen will not join us on this trip as a result of abdominal discomfort. “

“Team medics confirmed that he has been placed under close watch, with a member of the medical team staying behind in Abidjan with him.

READ ALSO:

“If cleared by tomorrow (Tuesday) morning, he will join the rest of the squad before 5 p.m.

Osimhen was also excused from Sunday’s training session at the Ecole de Police Abidjan.

The Napoli striker has so far scored once in the ongoing AFCON tournament, but many have praised his work rate and invaluable contribution to the Super Eagles team eyeing a fourth AFCON title in Cote d’Ivoire.

Wednesday’s clash in Bouake is a repeat of the AFCON 2020 semi-final, in which the Super Eagles thumped South Africa 2-0 at the National Stadium Surulere in Lagos.

Photo Caption: Osimhen is in a race against time to be healthy enough for Wednesday’s semi-final game

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

