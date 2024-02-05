Nigeria’s U17 women’s team, the Flamingos, have set off on another FIFA World Cup journey with a strong warning to opponents, as they dismissed their counterparts from the Central African Republic 6-0 in an African second round, first leg qualification game in Douala, Cameroon, on Sunday.

Harmony Chidi opened the floodgates as early as the fifth minute, and Prisca Nwachukwu doubled Nigeria’s advantage with six minutes left in the first period at the Stade de la Reunification.

Chidi made it two for herself on the day and three for Nigeria in the 42nd minute, before Shakirat Moshood also got in on the act in the 45th minute with Nigeria’s fourth goal.

Leading 4-0 at halftime, the 2022 FIFA World Cup bronze medalists refused to lift their feet off the pedal, as Etim Edidiong made it five in the 57th minute and Shakirat Moshood got her brace in the 72nd minute by making it six for Nigeria.

The Central African Republic hosts its international matches in Cameroon, as there are no FIFA-approved stadiums for football matches in their own country.

The return leg match will take place at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, on Friday, 9 February 2024. This year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup finals will be staged in the Dominican Republic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

