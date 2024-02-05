Liverpool’s captain, Virgil Van Dijk, has shouldered the blame for his role in Arsenal’s goals during their clash last Sunday at the Emirates Stadium.

Van Dijk admitted responsibility for Arsenal’s second and third goals scored by Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, respectively.

This contributed to a disappointing 3-1 loss for Liverpool, who walked off the pitch alongside manager Jurgen Klopp at Anfield the following night.

The match saw Liverpool suffer their second Premier League defeat of the season, both at the hands of North London clubs—first Tottenham in September and now Arsenal in February.

According to Andy Jones, the Athletic UK Liverpool reporter observed Arsenal’s missed opportunities in the first half, with Liverpool fortunate to avoid a more significant deficit.

“The scoreline could have been much worse; once again, Liverpool were fortunate that Arsenal were wasteful with their final pass or finishing, as they registered an expected-goals total of 1.94 at half-time.”

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring for Arsenal in the 15th minute, but Luis Diaz forced an equaliser for Liverpool just before halftime. Gabriel Martinelli regained the lead for Arsenal in the 67th minute, capitalising on a defensive error involving Van Dijk and goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

The situation worsened for Liverpool when Ibrahima Konate was sent off in the 88th minute, and Trossard sealed the victory for Arsenal in stoppage time.

Reflecting on his error, Van Dijk acknowledged the significance of his mistake and expressed regret over the outcome.

“I take full responsibility for that (the mistake). It was a big turning point in the game. I should have made a better decision there, and it hurts. It hurts for me and the rest of the team. Before then, we were so good. We were dominant.”

He emphasised the need to learn from such situations and move forward.

“I should have just tried to clear it, but I made the split-second wrong decision, and unfortunately, these things happen in football. That doesn’t take away that this hurts. These things don’t happen too many times in my career, but today is a tough one. I will recover from this because I learn from things that don’t go well.”

Klopp, commenting on the game, noted that Liverpool’s performance did not indicate a promising start but highlighted the potential impact of momentum in shaping outcomes.

Looking ahead, Klopp emphasised the importance of rectifying their errors before their upcoming home game against Burnley.

“Yes, a bad day in the office, definitely, but not just a bad day in the office, and we have to make sure we don’t have them anymore.”

“We have now a rather longer week; I think we play on Saturday, so we will use that for rest, we will use that for training, and we will be properly prepared for the next game. Nobody here expects, in our dressing room at least, that we just will fly over Burnley or whatever.”

Despite the setback, Liverpool remains two points ahead of Arsenal and five points ahead of Manchester City, who have two games in hand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

