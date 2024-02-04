Former Super Eagles captain Segun Odegbami has been lauded for his efforts in promoting Nigeria during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) awarded him the prestigious “Man of the Week” title for his unwavering patriotism and dedication to Nigeria.

Odegbami appeared in a video addressing students in Abidjan, preaching the need for them to remain patriotic towards Nigeria even though they are currently in another country.

This noble act and other moves by Odegbami haven’t gone unnoticed, and they have drawn commendations.

“Love letter”

Odegbami received praise for “positively projecting Nigeria unsolicited” in a letter signed by NOA Director-General Lanre Issa-Onilu.

The letter particularly highlighted his recent interaction with Nigerian students in Cote d’Ivoire, where he shared his passion and love for the nation, exemplifying the true “Real Nigeria” spirit.

“Most recently, you demonstrated the true Nigerua spirit when you took off time in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) football competition to meet with some young Nigerian students studying in Cote d’Ivoire to encourage them and share with them your passion and love for our dear country, Nigeria,” the letter stated.

“The National Orientation Agency (NOA) applauds your commitment, patriotism, love for the country, and demonstration of nationalism. You are a good example of the values of the “Real Nigeria” spirit that the National Orientation Agency is working tirelessly to promote among Nigerians.” the letter added.

Appreciation

Odegbami, deeply moved by the recognition, described it as “speaking volumes” about the NOA’s shift towards recognising and rewarding small acts of patriotism.

He shared the letter publicly to emphasise the significance of this new initiative.

“Your words are kind, a big takeaway from AFCON 2023, next only to the championship trophy that I shall be a part of bringing back home to Nigeria on February 12, 2024,” Odegbami declared, expressing his confidence in the Super Eagles’ victory.

As indicated, the former Nigeria captain, aside from receiving the commendation letter, is also to be given a plaque, which places him on the roll of NOA icons for 2024.

