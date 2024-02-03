Luton Town, with contributions from three players of Nigerian descent—Gabriel Osho, Ross Barkley, and Elijah Adebayo—replicated a 42-year-old record by scoring four goals for the second consecutive game in the EPL since September 1982.

The match against Newcastle ended in a 4-4 draw, securing a crucial point for Luton Town in their battle to avoid relegation.

Sean Longstaff’s brace gave Newcastle the lead, and after Gabriel Osho equalised, Longstaff gave Newcastle a second lead before Ross Barkley equalised for Luton.

The visitors took their first lead with Carlton Morris’s penalty and Elijah Adebayo’s goal, but quick-fire goals from Kieran Trippier and Harvey Barnes in the 73rd minute won Newcastle a point.

In another fixture, Brighton and Hove Albion bounced back from their 4-0 defeat to Luton Town with a commanding 4-1 victory against Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls were on a wretched run in the Premier League, having drawn twice and lost without scoring a goal in 2024. But Lewis Dunk scored within the first five minutes to restore some confidence.

Right-back Jack Henshelwood scored the second, and Facundo Buonanotte added the third two minutes after the second. Jean-Philippe Mateta pulled one back, but Joao Pedro scored the fourth, his eighth league goal, to wrap up all three points.

At Turf Moor, Burnley staged a comeback from two goals as Chelsea loanee David Datro-Fofana, who came on in the 64th minute, scored a brace in 19 second half minutes to pull an unlikely 2-2 result against Fulham.

Sheffield United are almost down and out, and a 5-0 home loss to Aston Villa compounded their relegation woes. Villa were four goals up by the 30th minute as they put aside last week’s home defeat by Newcastle.

Luton Town are up to 16th with the point gained at St James’ Park, and Aston Villa are back in the fourth Champions League slot with the emphatic away victory. Matchday 23 continues on Sunday with a heavyweight clash between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

