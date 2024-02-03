Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has silenced critics questioning left-wingback Zaidu Sanusi’s performance, insisting he played “well” in their 1-0 AFCON 2023 quarter-final victory over Angola.

During the post-match conference attended by PREMIUM TIMES in Abidjan, Peseiro acknowledged Sanusi’s limitations in attacking but defended his overall contribution within the team’s 3-4-3 formation.

“I think Zaidu Sanusi played well,” Peseiro stated. “But it’s not easy playing fullback in this system because they must go forward and then come back to defend.”

He explained the demanding nature of the fullback role, requiring constant sprints and quick transitions.

“It’s different for someone playing in the middle, running short distances with the same speed. But for fullbacks, they need to go with speed and come back with speed, and sometimes they might not feel fresh.”

Peseiro acknowledged Sanusi’s improvement compared to the previous match against Cameroon, stating, “Zaidu, I think, played better in this match than in the last match. All the players, in some moments, can make mistakes. I don’t like mistakes, but they can happen.”

He expressed his overall satisfaction with the team’s performance, praising their “desire, passion, and hunger to succeed.”

“All my players played well, and I’m very happy with them,” Peseiro declared. “They deserve this. I want to do all for them because they do all for me, for the Super Eagles, and for the 200 million Nigerian people.”

He concluded by highlighting the team’s fighting spirit, saying, “These players fight and fight and fight because this tournament is not easy.”

Inching closer to a fourth AFCON title, Nigeria will face the winner of the Cape Verde-South Africa quarter-final clash in the semis.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

