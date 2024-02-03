Super Eagles stand-in captain William Troost-Ekong has reacted to the barrage of support that has come the way of the national team from Nigerian politicians as the team inches closer to a fourth AFCON title.

Aside from the approval of N12 billion to settle a backlog of allowances for the national teams, President Bola Tinubu made a call to the Super Eagles before their quarter-final clash against Angola.

The Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former presidential candidate Peter Obi were also present at the Felix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on Friday as the Eagles pipped the Palancas Negras 1-0.

Mr Obi went viral for choosing to stay in the stands with the supporters’ club instead of being in the VIP seating area.

While some feel these latest developments may become a distraction for the Super Eagles, Troost-Ekong feels otherwise, though he tactically labelled the support as belated, and ought to have come from the kickoff of the tournament.

“He (President Tinubu) gave us a great message wishing us well. I think that was very special, and I think it is great to know we have all the support now after some games. I think we would have loved to have that from the start of the tournament,” Ekong told reporters in Abidjan after the 1-0 victory over Angola.

“I think more people are coming, and it’s going to give us more power to make everyone proud.”

Troost-Ekong was asked about the presence of politicians, such as Mr Akpabio and Mr Obi, and whether it would not lead to distraction.

“No, we are all Nigerians. So, yeah, we understand…They are here; they are here to support us; we want to make everyone proud; they are out here now, and hopefully, they will keep supporting us for the next game.”

Now in the semi-finals of the 34th Africa Cup of Nations finals, the Super Eagles will take on the winner of Saturday’s quarter-final between Cape Verde’s Blue Sharks and the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

The Stade de la Paix in Bouake will host the semi-final encounter on Wednesday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

