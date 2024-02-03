Ademola Lookman’s father has expressed his excitement over his son’s stellar performance in the Super Eagles’ progression to the semifinal.

Lookman’s father, while speaking with journalists after Friday’s quarterfinal victory over Angola, revealed he was just short of words to describe his emotions after his son’s goal catapulted the Eagles into the semifinal.

Mr. Ademola, with a smile radiating from all corners of his face, said the win has given the country an edge to challenge for the AFCON, which was last won 11 years ago. He further added that the Super Eagles will win their next game to enter the final.

“Well, it’s an understatement if I say I’m happy; in fact, I’m overwhelmed. I’m so happy; at least for Nigeria to win this game, it’s an advantage for us to play in the next game, and I can assure you that we are going to win.”

📣 Ademola Lookman's dad reacts to his son's stellar performance. Nigerian pride at its peak! 🇳🇬💚 #SuperEagles #AFCON2023 pic.twitter.com/bfNtzPWGmO — Town Crier (@The9jatowncrier) February 2, 2024

Recall that Lookman has been inspirational to the Nigerian team, scoring three goals in his last two games.

His reaction to passes from both Victor Osimhen and Calvin Bassey gave Nigeria the goals that gave the Eagles victory over Cameroon, who defeated the Eagles at the same Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium to win their first AFCON title in 1984.

Nigeria will either play South Africa or Cape Verde in the semi-final next Wednesday.

