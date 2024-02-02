Nigeria’s Super Eagles have qualified for the semi-final of the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON).
A first half goal from Ademola Lookman was all the Super Eagles needed to book their place in the semi-final, where they will take on DR Congo or Guinea, who will play the second quarterfinal later on Friday night.
More to follow…
