After roundly dispatching the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon at the Felix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan last Saturday, the Super Eagles are back for another crunch clash at the same venue.

On Friday evening, Jose Peserio’s team has a tricky test against Angola’s Palancas Negras, and the reward for victory is a place in the semi-final.

While the Super Eagles are favourites on the strength of their AFCON successes and higher FIFA ranking, the 2023 AFCON tournament has proven to be one for underdogs, a development that swings the pendulum in favour of the Angolans.

Nigeria’s mean defensive output, which has conceded just a goal in four matches, will seek to stay intact against one of the tournament’s most potent strike forces.

Certainly, the stakes are high for both teams, leaving no margin for errors.

Angola, currently enjoying a three-match winning streak, can secure a historic first-ever appearance in the AFCON semifinals with a fourth consecutive victory, this time against Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Nigeria is visibly determined to claim a fourth AFCON title, making it imperative to overcome Angola and sustain their aspirations.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for LIVE Updates on the Nigeria versus Angola encounter.

The kickoff is at 6 p.m. (5 p.m. Ivorian time).

The official starting line up of the Super Eagles and Angola is now office public as we approach kick off at the Felix Houpouet Boigny Stadium

The biggest talking point will be Stanley Nwabali being fit to start against Angola.

Coach Jose Peserio has named the same starting line up he used to cage the Indomitable Lions for the game against Angola

While inside the stadium is relatively empty.. it is quite outside and around the stadium

The three Nigeria goalkeepers at out for their warm up ahead of kick off

Here a fan from Italy Stelio is here for Osimhen and the Super Eagles

More Nigerians arriving ahead of the official kickoff

Angolan fans Storm stadium for clash against Super Eagles

The two teams have made their way into the stadium ad we get for kickoff

The national anthems of both teams has been rendered and all is now set for the kick off

The Super Eagles have their traditional opening prayer 🙏🙏..

Ademola Lookman gets the game underway for Nigeria

Ademola Lookman gets the game underway for Nigeria

Bright start by Nigeria and a fiery shot by Frank Onyeka is well blocked

Angola win the first free kick of the game

A good run for Angola on the right flank earns them the first corner kick of the game

Almost with an opening goal but Nwabali makes a crucial save for another corner kick to the opponents

The first five minutes is gone .. Nigeria 0-0 Angola

Onyeka tries to get a pass to Osimhen but it is intercepted for a throw in

Nigeria win their first corner kick taken by Lookman

The Super Eagles piled pressure on the Angola defence and there was an appeal for hand ball waved off by the referee

Free kick for Nigeria just near the center circle

Moses Simon attempts to find a cross but he has been checkmated by the Angola defenders

Nigeria keeping the pressure and they win another free kick in a promising position

Ademola Lookman elected to take the kick

Ola Aina with a long throw for Nigeria… Nigeria living dangerously as Calvin Baseey is almost disposed of the ball

15 minutes of action already gone at the Felix Houpouet Boigny Stadium… Nigeria 0-0 Angola

This is the first ever meeting between the Super Eagles and Angola in an AFCON tournament

Ola Aina wins a free kick for Nigeria

Another poor cross by Zaidu Sanusi gives the possession away but Troost-Ekong makes a quick recovery for Nigeria

Osimhen tries to charge the Angola defender but the ball is too fast for the Super Eagles striker

Rival fans chanting Angola and Osimhen

25 minutes gone… Nigeria 0-0 Angola

Freekick blown against Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen

Stanley Nwabali with a timely save for Nigeria but he fumbles with his intended throw out

Iwobi with a one time shot that hits an Angolan player

The game has temporarily been halted for a cooling break

Game is back on

Free kick for Angola after a rough play by Troost-Ekong

Angola waste their corner kick opportunity and hands possession back to Nigeria

Angola get a chance with a free kick headed away by Frank Onyeka for a corner kick

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

