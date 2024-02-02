After roundly dispatching the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon at the Felix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan last Saturday, the Super Eagles are back for another crunch clash at the same venue.
On Friday evening, Jose Peserio’s team has a tricky test against Angola’s Palancas Negras, and the reward for victory is a place in the semi-final.
While the Super Eagles are favourites on the strength of their AFCON successes and higher FIFA ranking, the 2023 AFCON tournament has proven to be one for underdogs, a development that swings the pendulum in favour of the Angolans.
Nigeria’s mean defensive output, which has conceded just a goal in four matches, will seek to stay intact against one of the tournament’s most potent strike forces.
Certainly, the stakes are high for both teams, leaving no margin for errors.
Angola, currently enjoying a three-match winning streak, can secure a historic first-ever appearance in the AFCON semifinals with a fourth consecutive victory, this time against Nigeria.
READ ALSO: AFCON: Nigeria vs. Angola: four key duels Eagles must win
Meanwhile, Nigeria is visibly determined to claim a fourth AFCON title, making it imperative to overcome Angola and sustain their aspirations.
Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for LIVE Updates on the Nigeria versus Angola encounter.
The kickoff is at 6 p.m. (5 p.m. Ivorian time).
The official starting line up of the Super Eagles and Angola is now office public as we approach kick off at the Felix Houpouet Boigny Stadium
The biggest talking point will be Stanley Nwabali being fit to start against Angola.
Coach Jose Peserio has named the same starting line up he used to cage the Indomitable Lions for the game against Angola
While inside the stadium is relatively empty.. it is quite outside and around the stadium
The three Nigeria goalkeepers at out for their warm up ahead of kick off
Here a fan from Italy Stelio is here for Osimhen and the Super Eagles
More Nigerians arriving ahead of the official kickoff
Angolan fans Storm stadium for clash against Super Eagles
The two teams have made their way into the stadium ad we get for kickoff
The national anthems of both teams has been rendered and all is now set for the kick off
The Super Eagles have their traditional opening prayer 🙏🙏..
Ademola Lookman gets the game underway for Nigeria
Ademola Lookman gets the game underway for Nigeria
Bright start by Nigeria and a fiery shot by Frank Onyeka is well blocked
Angola win the first free kick of the game
A good run for Angola on the right flank earns them the first corner kick of the game
Almost with an opening goal but Nwabali makes a crucial save for another corner kick to the opponents
The first five minutes is gone .. Nigeria 0-0 Angola
Onyeka tries to get a pass to Osimhen but it is intercepted for a throw in
Nigeria win their first corner kick taken by Lookman
The Super Eagles piled pressure on the Angola defence and there was an appeal for hand ball waved off by the referee
Free kick for Nigeria just near the center circle
Moses Simon attempts to find a cross but he has been checkmated by the Angola defenders
Nigeria keeping the pressure and they win another free kick in a promising position
Ademola Lookman elected to take the kick
Ola Aina with a long throw for Nigeria… Nigeria living dangerously as Calvin Baseey is almost disposed of the ball
15 minutes of action already gone at the Felix Houpouet Boigny Stadium… Nigeria 0-0 Angola
This is the first ever meeting between the Super Eagles and Angola in an AFCON tournament
Ola Aina wins a free kick for Nigeria
Another poor cross by Zaidu Sanusi gives the possession away but Troost-Ekong makes a quick recovery for Nigeria
Osimhen tries to charge the Angola defender but the ball is too fast for the Super Eagles striker
Rival fans chanting Angola and Osimhen
25 minutes gone… Nigeria 0-0 Angola
Freekick blown against Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen
Stanley Nwabali with a timely save for Nigeria but he fumbles with his intended throw out
Iwobi with a one time shot that hits an Angolan player
The game has temporarily been halted for a cooling break
Game is back on
Free kick for Angola after a rough play by Troost-Ekong
Angola waste their corner kick opportunity and hands possession back to Nigeria
Angola get a chance with a free kick headed away by Frank Onyeka for a corner kick
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999