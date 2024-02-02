The Angolan team, primarily composed of players from Portugal, Angola, and Turkey, has displayed remarkable cohesion, particularly in their forward movements.

Their recent three consecutive victories against Mauritania, Burkina Faso, and Namibia showcased a clinical approach, demonstrating an ability to create scoring opportunities while also maintaining defensive solidity.

Key players like Gelson Dala and Fredy, despite playing for less glamorous teams in Qatar and the Turkish second division, have formed a potent offensive partnership, as evident by their performance against Cote d’Ivoire.

On the other hand, the Nigerian side has steadily gained confidence, highlighted by three successive clean sheets against Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, and Cameroon.

Despite scoring only five goals, their defence has been resolute, conceding just once. This sets the stage for a clash between the tournament’s highest scorers and the most solid defence at the 2023 Nations Cup.

For the Eagles to advance in their pursuit of a fourth AFCON title, they must prevail in the upcoming encounter against the Palancas Negras on Friday at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny, scheduled for 6 p.m.

Fredy vs. Zaidu Sanusi

Fredy, the captain of the Angolan team, has been instrumental, contributing three assists to the nine goals scored by his team and serving as the linchpin of their performance. Operating from the right flank, his strategic movements create openings for the runs of Dala and Mabululu, emphasising the need for Sanusi to maintain intense concentration.

Sanusi, the FC Porto defender, has demonstrated his defensive proficiency by winning all six attempted tackles. However, an average of two fouls per game raises concern, potentially playing into the hands of the Angolan team, who have scored two headers among their nine goals.

Sanusi must exercise caution in his tackling approach against Fredy and leverage the offensive tendencies of the Angolan captain when attacking from the left flank. By doing so, he can disrupt Fredy’s involvement and prevent the Angolan captain from influencing or participating in his team’s offensive manoeuvres.

Gelson Dala vs. Ola Aina

Dala’s striking efficiency is quite formidable, with four goals scored from eight shots for the Al Wakrah forward, making Friday’s matchup Aina’s most challenging duel at the 2023 AFCON.

Dala stands out not just for his speed but also for his aerial prowess, showcasing proficiency with both his head and both feet. Additionally, he has provided one assist, contributing to five of the nine goals scored by his team.

Aina, on the other hand, has displayed commendable performance in the AFCON tournament, excelling in both defensive and offensive aspects. The Fulham defender has been successfully dribbled past only once in four matches, highlighting his concentration and defensive solidity.

Jonathan Buatu-Mananga vs. Victor Osimhen

Mananga has consistently delivered solid performances in all three matches, whether deployed as a right-sided centre-back or as part of a flat-back four. The left-footed defender from Gil Vicente has notably made 16 clearances, showcasing his relentless commitment. However, he faces a formidable challenge in Osimhen, who is unlikely to offer him any moments of respite.

Although Osimhen has scored just once, his impactful ball pressure in offensive areas has contributed to two goals for the Eagles. This included earning a penalty against Cote d’Ivoire and providing an assist against Cameroon. The upcoming match appears to be a scenario where things may align favourably for Napoli’s striker and the reigning 2023 Africa Player of the Year.

Mabululu vs. William Troost-Ekong

Mabululu’s goal against Namibia displayed a forward brimming with supreme confidence, showcasing his peak performance. In the upcoming match, he will face off against Troost-Ekong, one of the standout performers for the Eagles in their match against Cote d’Ivoire. Notably, no player has successfully dribbled past the PAOK defender in the current AFCON tournament.

Ekong’s positional intelligence has been exceptional, and his defensive skills have reached a new level, demonstrating a heightened proficiency in the art of defending.

You can follow the match on Premium Times LIVE UPDATE from 5 p.m. with Tunde Eludini at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan.

