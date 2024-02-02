The stage is set for the first-ever meeting between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Angola’s Palancas Negras at an Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

The potentially explosive clash at the Felix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan is the opening fixture of the AFCON last eight.

With the exits of several tournament favourites, Nigeria now carries the burden of expectation as they approach their AFCON quarterfinal against Angola.

Occupying the 42nd position in the FIFA rankings, the Eagles are the highest-ranked team remaining, facing the 117th-ranked Angolans, who are out to spring a major surprise.

Both Nigeria and Angola started their campaign at the 2023 AFCON with a draw before stepping up to win their remaining games, albeit in different fashions.

While the Super Eagles have shown strength in their defensive capabilities, shutting out all their opponents after their group opener, the Palancas Negras strike fear as one of the most potent attacks at AFCON 2023, with nine goals in four games.

This scenario already suggests an explosive encounter is on the cards when these two sides take the stage for the first quarter-final contest at the ongoing tournament in Cote d’Ivoire.

How they got here

Nigeria’s journey to the AFCON quarter-finals has been a mixture of results.

The Eagles kicked off with a shaky 1-1 outcome against Equatorial Guinea but rebounded with a hard-fought and crucial 1-0 victory over hosts Cote d’Ivoire.

They concluded the group stage with an unconvincing win against Guinea-Bissau, courtesy of an own goal. Ademola Lookman played a key role as the three-time African champions overcame Cameroon in the round of 16.

In contrast, Angola has steadily gained momentum in the tournament. After securing a draw against former champion Algeria, they notched thrilling victories over Mauritania and Burkina Faso, topping their group.

Their dominance persisted with a comfortable 3-0 triumph over Namibia, extending their winning streak to three consecutive games.

Nigeria vs. Angola Head-to-Head

4 April 1981: Friendly: Nigeria 0-0 Angola

10 April 1983: AFCON Qualifier: Nigeria 2-0 Angola

24 April 1983: AFCON Qualifiers: Angola 1-0 Nigeria

22 January 1989: FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Angola 2-2 Nigeria

12 August 1989: FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Nigeria 1-0 Angola

8 September 2002: AFCON Qualifier: Angola 0-0 Nigeria

21 June 2003: AFCON Qualifier: Nigeria 2-2 Angola

20 June 2004: FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Angola 1-0 Nigeria

18 June 2005: FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Nigeria 1-1 Angola

28 January 2018: CHAN: Nigeria 2-1 Angola

Despite no AFCON tournament history, the two nations have crossed paths 10 times in other competitions, with victories evenly split and five draws between them.

In these encounters, Nigeria has historically thwarted Angola’s qualification for two different editions of the AFCON tournament. However, the Palancas Negras sought revenge by securing qualification for the 2006 FIFA World Cup ahead of the Super Eagles.

While this marks Nigeria’s 102nd match at an AFCON, Angola’s experience is relatively modest, with only 30 AFCON games played. The looming question is whether the gap in AFCON experience will play a significant role in Friday’s clash in Abidjan.

Pre-match words

“It’s a quarter-final match. Both teams want to reach the semi-finals. It will be a tough match; we will bring commitment and sacrifice to try to overcome this great team, even if it’s not a big name, to reach the semi-final.

Angola is not a big name in Africa, but they play very well. They are not here by luck; they have shown a lot of capability to reach the quarterfinals. Our team has scored five goals in four matches so far. We will attack with 11 and defend with 11 as well. – Jose Peseiro, Nigeria Coach

We watched the videos. It will be a tough match. They won the last match with a large score, and we also defended well. We will give everything on the field to reach the semi-finals. We have to respect Angola a lot.

If they are at this stage of the competition, it means they are a great team. We need the entire team to defend. It won’t be easy because it’s a team that scores a lot. I rely on my teammates to meet the challenge. – Alex Iwobi, Nigerian Midfielder.

“This match means a lot for our team and for the entire Angolan nation, which has dreamed for years of seeing the team at this stage of the competition.

We will face Nigeria, a great nation in African football. We respect Nigeria for what they have demonstrated so far in African football. – Pedro Gonçalves, Angola Coach

“Tomorrow (Friday), we will have a match that will allow us to prove ourselves. I am proud of what we have accomplished since the beginning, especially the pride that we currently represent for our country.

We will fight against Nigeria as we did in the first four matches. We will play as usual.” – Manuel Cafumana, Angolan Midfielder

Team News

Nigeria and Angola head into their AFCON quarterfinal with question marks over their goalkeeping situations.

For Angola, the situation is clearer, though unfortunate.

First-choice goalkeeper Adilson Neblú received a straight red card against Namibia, forcing him out of the crucial match. António Signori, who stepped in during that game, will start against Nigeria.

Angola also has a tricky situation on their hands, with reports suggesting that key midfielder Beni Mukendi has left the camp to return to his Portuguese club because of limited playing time.

This potentially limits the midfield options for Angola.

Nigeria, meanwhile, faces a similar goalkeeper dilemma. Stanley Nwabali, who recently cemented his position as the starter, suffered an injury against Cameroon and remains a doubt. If he’s unable to play, Francis Uzoho will probably be called upon.

Captain William Troost-Ekong should lead from the back despite being an injury concern. Though Alhassan Yusuf is fully fit, he will have to make do with a place on the substitutes’ bench.

Possible lineup

Nigeria (3-4-3): Nwabali; Ajayi, Troost-Ekong, Bassey; Aina, Onyeka, Iwobi, Sanusi; Lookman, Simon, Osimhen

Angola (4-3-3): Signori; Afonso, Gaspar, Buatu-Mananga, Carneiro; Fredy, Snow, Estrela; Gilberto, Mabululu, Dala

PREDICTION: Nigeria 2-0 Angola

