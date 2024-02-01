Ahead of a crucial AFCON 2023 quarterfinal clash against Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Friday in Abidjan, Angola coach Pedro Gonçalves has expressed both respect and optimism.

While acknowledging Nigeria’s strengths and individual talents, he emphasised his team’s preparation and belief in their capabilities.

“First of all, we respect Nigeria for all that they’ve made till now in African football,” Gonçalves began at Thursday’s pre-match press conference in Abidjan, acknowledging the Super Eagles’ long history and achievements.

“They are a powerful team with players in big football leagues, bringing five to six players from their lineup playing in the Premier League.”

Prolific players

The respect shown by the Portuguese manager extends to specific players, particularly Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman. “I voted for one of their players for the best player of the world last year, Victor Osimhen,” he revealed.

“Lookman is a great player. I know him from my time in Portugal, and he had a wonderful performance in the Europa League this season.”

Talking tactics

Gonçalves assured that his team had done their homework. “We have studied our opponents,” he said. “They have found the best strategy for being competitive in AFCON. We know their strengths and weaknesses, and we have a plan to exploit them.”

He elaborated on the areas where Angola might find success. “They have some issues where we are looking to create difficulty,” he hinted. “We will see, but this is a big opportunity for us.”

Gonçalves concluded with a message of confidence and determination. “We have a lot of proud players, plus the motivation for the match for tomorrow,” he declares. “All the power and thoughts are on the pitch. Millions of Angolans will be on the pitch with us.”

The winner of Friday’s quarter-final contest between Nigeria and Angola will face either South Africa or Cape Verde in the semi-final.

