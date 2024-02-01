Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali was part of the Super Eagles’ final training session on Thursday as the Nigeria national team rounded off preparations for Friday’s AFCON 2023 quarter-final clash against Angola.

There’s been a cloud of uncertainty over Nwabali getting fit enough to get the nod to be in goal for the Super Eagles on Friday against Angola.

This is despite his participation in training on Thursday at Ecole De Police Abidjan

“These people are just confusing us, at first he (Nwabali) was training with his fellow goalkeepers now he is alone, I hope they’re not just rushing him back'” one of the journalists at the training session told PREMIUM TIMES.

PREMIUM TIMES reported earlier the update from Jose Peseiro at Thursday’s pre-match press conference.

The Portuguese manager revealed a final test result is awaited to determine whether Nwabali can retain his starting position or cede it to Uzoho.

“We will do the final test today,” Peseiro told reporters in Abidjan. “After that, we will decide whether he can start or not. But we are confident in the other goalkeepers in the team. We have Francis Uzoho and Olorunleke Ojo. They are capable of replacing Stanley.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

