Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro is facing a goalkeeping dilemma ahead of Friday’s crucial AFCON quarterfinal against Angola.

While he remains hopeful of having his first-choice goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, available, he also hinted at a potential switch to Francis Uzoho if Nwabali’s injury doesn’t heal in time.

Nwabali, who has started the Super Eagles’ first four games in Cote d’Ivoire, sustained an injury during the round of 16 clash against Cameroon.

Uzoho replaced Nwabali, and uncertainty has swirled around Chippa United’s goalkeeper’s availability for the upcoming match.

Peseiro, maintaining a calm demeanour despite the situation, revealed at the pre-match conference on Thursday that they are awaiting a final physical test to determine whether Nwabali will retain his starting position or cede it to Uzoho.

“We will do the final test today,” Peseiro informed reporters during Thursday’s pre-match conference in Abidjan. “After that, we will decide whether he can start or not.

READ ALSO:

“But we are confident in the other goalkeepers in the team. We have Francis Uzoho and Olorunleke Ojo. They are capable of replacing Stanley [Nwabali].”

During the Super Eagles training sessions witnessed by Premium Times in Abidjan, Uzoho has displayed impressive form and seems prepared to seize his opportunity.

Nwabali has also shown great resilience to recover in time for the quarter-final contest.

After sitting out the first day of training in the build-up to the Angola game, Nwabali actively participated in the next day’s session, doing some workouts on the sidelines.

Photo Caption: Jose Peseiro during the pre-match conference ahead of the game against Angola. Credit: Tunde Eludini

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

