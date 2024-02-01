Daniel Amokachi, a former Super Eagles player, delivered a compelling message on Wednesday during the Kick and Learn programme organised by CAF.

He emphasised the importance of young talents prioritising education alongside their football aspirations.

Speaking in Abidjan, Amokachi emphasised the importance of having a backup plan, sharing his personal experience.

“I kicked my last professional football at the age of 27, and I didn’t see it coming. If I hadn’t had some educational background, I would have been doomed.”

Amokachi highlighted the diverse career paths education had opened up for him, stating, “With my education, I can participate in FIFA and CAF Technical Study Groups, work in media and broadcasting—that shows the value education offers.”

The Kick and Learn event, conducted at Lycée Classique de Cocody in Abidjan, seeks to promote awareness about the significance of education among young African footballers.

Alongside Amokachi, other legendary figures like Salomon Kalou participated, demonstrating the growing trend of African football stars embracing education.

Amokachi’s message resonates with recent developments as the era of players being shortchanged by agents because of a lack of formal education is gradually eroding.

Besides the recent conferment of an honorary doctorate on former Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama, many other football stars and sports personalities are enhancing their knowledge through formal education.

The likes of Segun Odegbami (mathematical), Judge Adokiye Amiesimaka, Sunday Oliseh, and Seyi Olofinjana all represent different generations of educated Nigerian footballers.

Lately, other players like Wilfred Ndidi, Taiwo Awoniyi, and even Kelechi Iheanacho have bagged various degrees, showcasing the shift towards a more well-rounded approach to football careers

