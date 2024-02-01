Former Chelsea star Salomon Kalou has declared the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in his home country, Cote d’Ivoire, the “best ever” edition of the tournament.

While speaking with reporters in Abidjan on Wednesday during CAF’s Kick and Learn programme, Kalou also tipped the Elephants to continue their good run.

Kalou, who was part of the Ivorian team that lifted the AFCON trophy in 2015, threw his weight behind the current Elephants squad, expressing his belief in their ability to go all the way despite initial setbacks.

“I’m not being biased,” Kalou said, “but if I say it’s the best so far, I think it is the best so far. When you look at the stadiums, the pitches, the teams, and the quality of football being played—even teams like Mauritania and Mozambique, who challenged Egypt in their opening game—it shows how much African football has improved.”

Having endured Cote d’Ivoire’s back-to-back defeats against Nigeria and Guinea-Bissau before the surprise victory over Senegal, Kalou is pumped up for the quarterfinal against Mali.

“We have a great chance,” he declared. “We beat the defending champions, Senegal, so I believe they have a real chance to go far. I always said that when the team wasn’t performing well, it was the coach’s fault. Now, we don’t have that excuse anymore. The old coach is gone, there’s a new one in charge, and the players have responded well and shown their quality.”

READ ALSO: I would have been doomed without education Amokachi

“What they did against Senegal was amazing,” Kalou continued. “They showed great character after conceding that early goal. Most people didn’t expect them to win, but they did. I know the game against Mali will be tougher, but I hope they can progress and move on.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

