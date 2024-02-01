Super Eagles midfielder Alhassan Yusuf is setting his sights on a return to action against Angola on Friday, 2 February, after missing the team’s last three Africa Cup of Nations matches because of injury.

The 23-year-old, who dazzled on his debut in the opening match against Equatorial Guinea, spoke to PREMIUM TIMES in Abidjan about his recovery process and his eagerness to contribute to the team’s success.

Yusuf’s AFCON journey began brightly as he impressed many with his dynamism and technical ability in the opening game against Equatorial Guinea, showcasing his potential as a key player for the Super Eagles.

However, his progress was halted by a hamstring injury sustained during the match.

While missing out on crucial games was undoubtedly frustrating, Yusuf has adopted a positive attitude towards his recovery.

He acknowledges the inherent risks associated with football and emphasises the team’s impressive performance in his absence.

“It’s part of the game,” he said of his injury. “These things happen in football, but I’m happy the team has won all three matches. I’ve been working hard on my recovery, and I hope I’ll be back on the pitch for the next game.”

Crucial game

With Nigeria desperately seeking a berth in the semi-final phase, their match against Angola presents an opportunity for Yusuf to add some dynamism to the middle of the pack for the Super Eagles.

Despite the personal setback, Yusuf remains focused on the team’s ultimate goal of lifting the AFCON trophy.

