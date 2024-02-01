In the wake of a 4-1 triumph over Chelsea at Anfield, Liverpool players continued to demonstrate solidarity with their departing manager, Jurgen Klopp.

Darwin Nunez etched his name into EPL history by becoming the first player to strike the woodwork four times in a single game. Simultaneously, Conor Bradley marked his Premier League debut with a goal and two assists.

Liverpool supporters taunted their visitors with chants like “The London Bridge Has Fallen,” setting the tone for a humiliating experience.

Conor Bradley, stepping in for Trent Alexandre Arnold, surprised everyone with two assists and a goal, contributing significantly to Liverpool’s victory.

Diogo Jota was the recipient of Bradley’s through ball, from which he opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, followed by Bradley’s goal in the 39th minute. He further assisted Dominik Szoboszlai in the second half, with Luis Diaz sealing the victory in the 79th minute.

Chelsea’s consolation came from Christopher Nkunku’s second goal in the 71st minute. Chelsea and Liverpool will face each other in the Carabao Cup final next month with many Chelsea fans already in dread of that day.

The Game:

In the early minutes, Cole Palmer’s off-side position thwarted a potential Chelsea attack. Darwin Nunez, in the sixth and eighth minutes, posed threats to Chelsea’s defence, requiring an early save from goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

Nunez continued to test Chelsea’s defence, but faced consecutive unsuccessful attempts to score. In the 21st minute, a combination of Diogo Jota and Conor Bradley broke the deadlock.

However, Nunez’s misfortune persisted, as he missed a penalty in the 31st minute. Bradley extended Liverpool’s lead in the 39th minute, and the second half saw Liverpool dominating with Szoboszlai’s header in the 65th minute.

Despite Nkunku’s goal for Chelsea in the 71st minute, Nunez hit the woodwork again in the 75th minute, becoming the first player in 21 years to do so four times in a single game. Diaz secured Liverpool’s victory with the fourth goal in the 80th minute.

Alvarez’s Masterpiece:

Julian Alvarez scored twice in Manchester City’s 3-1 win over Burnley at the Etihad Stadium. Rodri added another goal for City in the 46th minute, while Ameen Al-Dakhil scored a late consolation for Burnley.

In another match, Tottenham came from a goal down to defeat Brentford 3-2 at the Tottenham Stadium. Neal Maupay scored for Brentford in the 15th minute, but Tottenham made a comeback in the second half with goals from Destiny Udogie, Brenan Johnson, and Richarlison. Ivan Toney reduced the deficit for Brentford in the 67th minute.

Liverpool have increased their lead at the top of the table to five points, though second-placed Manchester City have a game in hand.

