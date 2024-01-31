Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi marked his return from injury with a goal for Nottingham Forest, despite their 2-1 defeat to Arsenal at the City Ground.

Awoniyi, who had been sidelined for over six weeks with a groin injury, found the net after coming on as a second-half substitute, showcasing his sharpness and clinical finishing.

With his feat on Tuesday, Awoniyi has scored in each of his last three Premier League appearances against Arsenal.

According to Opta stats, against no other opponent has the Nigerian striker scored more goals in the EPL than versus the Gunners (three, level with Southampton)

Adebayo magic

Elsewhere, Elijah Adebayo stole the show with a stunning hat-trick as Luton Town demolished Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0, propelling them out of the relegation zone.

The Hatters started with a bang, scoring twice within the opening two minutes through Adebayo and Chiedozie Ogbene, marking the fastest two-goal start in the Premier League since 1998.

Rob Edwards’ men continued their relentless attack, pressing high and creating many chances.

Adebayo added two more goals before the hour mark, securing his treble and sealing a crucial victory for Luton.

Other games

In the other Tuesday games, Fulham and Everton played out a goalless draw at Craven Cottage, with both sides struggling to create clear-cut opportunities.

Crystal Palace edged out Sheffield United 3-2 at Selhurst Park, thanks to a winning goal from Michael Olise.

Aston Villa fell to a 3-1 defeat at home against Newcastle United, despite Ollie Watkins pulling a goal back in the second half. This was Villa’s first league defeat in the 2023/24 EPL season.

