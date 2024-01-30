Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi has returned to training with Nottingham Forest after a two-month and two-week injury layoff, bringing a much-needed boost to the team’s fight against relegation.

Awoniyi sustained a groin injury in October 2023, missing crucial matches and the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria.

This injury absence coincided with a managerial change at Forest, as Steve Cooper was replaced by Nuno Espírito Santo.

Currently 16th in the Premier League with 20 points from 21 games, Forest sit just four points above the relegation zone.

Awoniyi’s return is a welcome sign for Forest, as he played a pivotal role in their escape from relegation last season, scoring six goals in the last four matches of the 2022/23 season.

His absence was keenly felt, with Forest struggling for goals and consistency.

However, Awoniyi’s return to training suggests he could be nearing a return to action, potentially offering a much-needed spark to the team’s attack.

With many suggesting Awoniyi has put on weight while on the sidelines, he was quick to dispel those insitunations; clearly stating he has been keeping fit during his recovery period.

