Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi has returned to training with Nottingham Forest after a two-month and two-week injury layoff, bringing a much-needed boost to the team’s fight against relegation.
Awoniyi sustained a groin injury in October 2023, missing crucial matches and the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria.
This injury absence coincided with a managerial change at Forest, as Steve Cooper was replaced by Nuno Espírito Santo.
Welcome back, lads! 👋 pic.twitter.com/meJBiOPfvD
— Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) January 29, 2024
Currently 16th in the Premier League with 20 points from 21 games, Forest sit just four points above the relegation zone.
Awoniyi’s return is a welcome sign for Forest, as he played a pivotal role in their escape from relegation last season, scoring six goals in the last four matches of the 2022/23 season.
READ ALSO: EPL: Awoniyi’s injury bites hard as Nottingham Forest lose again
His absence was keenly felt, with Forest struggling for goals and consistency.
However, Awoniyi’s return to training suggests he could be nearing a return to action, potentially offering a much-needed spark to the team’s attack.
With many suggesting Awoniyi has put on weight while on the sidelines, he was quick to dispel those insitunations; clearly stating he has been keeping fit during his recovery period.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999