Wild jubilations graced the streets of Abidjan on Monday night as the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire knocked out defending champions Senegal at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The hosts, who scrapped through the group phase following defeats at the hands of Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea, put up a better display against the Teranga Lions in Yamoussoukro.

After a 1-1 draw in regulation time, the Elephants nicked the tie 5-4 on penalties.

Though the Elephants started from behind after falling to an early goal scored by Habib Diallo and assisted by Sadio Mane, they rescued the game via Frank Kessie’s calmly converted penalty kick late in the second half.

With the game even at 1-1 at full time, it went into extra time with nothing to separate the teams.

In the ensuing penalty kicks, the Ivorians converted all their kicks.

It wasn’t the same for the Senegalese, as the missed kick by Moussa Niakhate proved costly as it led to the ouster of the defending champions and the progress into the quarterfinal for the hosts.

As expected, music, horns, and all the noise have been blasting on the streets with a potential celebration that would last deep into the night.

Two-time African champions Cote d’Ivoire will now battle it out against Mali or Burkina Faso for a place in the semi-final.

