Injured Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali could not train with the rest of the Nigeria national team on Monday as the team kicked off their preparations for Friday’s AFCON 2023 quarterfinal clash against Angola.

On Monday, at the Ecole de Police in Abidjan, Nwabali, who was stretched off during the game against Cameroon on Saturday and replaced by Francis Uzoho, was seen taking light walks across the pitch but didn’t participate in any of the collective activities.

Though Nwabali didn’t take part in the collective sessions, he looked positive as he made playful remarks to journalists present at Monday’s training session.

Super Eagles Media Officer Babafemi Raji told Premium Times in Abidjan that the team is confident Nwabali will be back stronger for the team.

‘“We are expecting the test results later today, but we are very hopeful it will be positive. Right now, I can tell you all of Nwabali’s head and heart is on that leg. Give or take, we should have him back for the game against Angola,” Mr Raji affirmed.

The Super Eagles are in a hunt for a fourth AFCON title in Cote d’Ivoire, and they have continued to improve on their Matchday 1 draw against Equatorial Guinea.

