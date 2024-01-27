There won’t be any surprises in the West/Central Africa derby on Saturday when Nigeria and Cameroon clash at the 2023 AFCON in Abidjan, with a quarterfinal ticket at stake. We can almost accurately predict the expected starting lineups, and most of the players know each other well and regularly compete against each other in their respective European football leagues.

One certainty is that Nigeria’s coach, Jose Peseiro, believes he has found a winning formula with the 3-4-3 and sometimes 5-4-1 formations, while Rigobert Song will continue to adjust his lineup, starting from the goalkeeping position, where Andre Onana seems second choice to his nephew Fabrice Ondoa.

If the coaches choose their strongest 11, these are the five duels that will determine the outcome of the encounter:

Georges-Kevin N’Koudou vs. Ola Aina

Whether Peseiro reverts to a flat back-four or continues with three at the back, Aina will be tasked with keeping the 28-year-old Damac FC winger quiet. Aina has committed three fouls, drawn four fouls, and made five successful tackles, while N’Koudou, Cameroon’s star performer against The Gambia, has been fouled 11 times and made 32 crosses, creating three assists.

Jean-Charles Castelletto vs. Victor Osimhen

Osimhen has missed several scoring chances in this tournament, but his persistence won the penalty, from which Nigeria defeated Cote d’Ivoire in their second group game. The Napoli forward, a menace to most defenders, will hope not to be caught in one-on-one situations with Castelletto, who has made four successful tackles and four interceptions.

Frank Anguissa vs. Frank Onyeka

The battle of the Franks in midfield will be intriguing. While Cameroon’s Frank tries to set the offensive tone, Nigeria’s Frank is more adept at putting out fires. Both have been outstanding for their teams in Cote d’Ivoire, but Onyeka seems to have found his niche, especially in the 3-4-3 formation. Expect a gritty confrontation from these two.

Nouhou Tolo vs. Ademola Lookman

The only outfield goal scored by the Super Eagles came from a Lookman cross against Equatorial Guinea, but he will have his hands full on Saturday against the physical and fleet-footed Nouhou. Lookman has attempted just two dribbles, drawn six fouls, and made nine crosses. Nohou coped admirably in the match against Senegal, as neither Ismaïla Sarr nor substitute Iliman Ndiaye got the better of the 29-year-old Seattle Sounders defender.

Rigobert Song vs. Jose Peseiro

Song has switched between a 4-3-3 and a 3-4-3 formation, scoring five goals and conceding six. Peseiro has also used two formations. There has been a constant presence of Olivier Ntcham and Anguissa in whatever formation has been adopted, and surely, barring any last-minute injury, these two players will start against Nigeria.

Peseiro has also used two formations in Cote d’Ivoire. He started with a 4-3-3 against Equatorial Guinea and morphed into a 3-4-3 hybrid of 5-4-1 for the matches against Cote d’Ivoire and Guinea-Bissau.

The challenge for both coaches is determining the best players for their formations on Saturday. N’Koudou is Cameroon’s best offence, while Osimhen will also start. In Nigeria’s midfield, will Peseiro reinstall Alhassan Yusuf for his energy and work rate, or will he start Kelechi Iheanacho to unlock the Lions’ defence?

Song also has to think about starting either with Karl Toko-Ekambi or Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu. Toko-Ekambi is the more potent forward, while Ngamaleu works hard for the team.

The coach who gets his selection right on Saturday will surely carry the day. The match kicks off at 9 p.m. Nigerian time.

