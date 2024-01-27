Tonight, the encounter between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions is set to unfold in one of the most anticipated Round of 16 clashes at AFCON 2023, featuring one of the fiercest rivalries in African football.

With a combined eight African titles between them, both teams harbour a profound hunger for more success.

While historical encounters and performances in the group stage have been at the forefront of pre-match discussions, both sides emphasize that Saturday’s match at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium will be a fresh battle.

The Eagles and Lions radiate confidence, each team firmly believing they possess the prowess to secure victory and advance to the quarterfinals.

The key questions lingering are: Which team will emerge victorious? Will there be a winner in the regulation 90 minutes, or will the intensity extend into extra time and possibly beyond?

Join PREMIUM TIMES for LIVE UPDATES from the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium. Kickoff is 8 p.m. local time (9 p.m. Nigerian time)

One hour countdown to kickoff officially on as more fans arrive at the FHB stadium in Abdijan

Early noise coming from the Cameroonian fans for now



Cameroon players on the pitch for their warm up ahead of kickoff

Nigeria Starting xi: Nwabali; Aina, Bassey, Ekong, Ajayi, Sanusi, Iwobi, Onyeka; Lookman, Osimhen, Simon

The Super Eagles are out for their warm up and they were greeted to loud cheer by the crowd at the FHB stadium in Abdijan

Formation by the two teams

Photo journalists getting set to take position ahead of the players’ arrival for the kickoff

Couple of dignitaries present at the FHB stadium including the Nigeria Football Federation President Ibrahim Gusau and his predecessor Amaju Pinnick. The Cameroon FA president Samuel Eto’o is also in

Cameroon with an early incursion but no hassles for the Super Eagles

We are getting close to the official kickoff now…

Osimhen with a nice flick but the Cameroon defenders checkmate the Super Eagles striker

A scare for Nigeria there but Nwabali rushes out to make a quick save

A missed pass from Ola Aina hands the possessed back to Cameu

A var check still going on to check whether the goal will stand

Goal for Nigeria!!!

Var check ongoing by the Moroccan referee and the goal is cancelled

15 minutes gone.. Nigeria 0-0 Cameroon

The wait is almost over.. the Super Eagles with their traditional opening prayer

Free kick for Cameroon

Desperate defending to a counter attack by the Super Eagles who now have a free kick

40 Years ago on this same pitch… The Super Eagles and Cameroon played the AFCON final here and it was the Lions that carried the day

Cameroon edging the ball possession with 54% and more pases than the Super Eagles

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

