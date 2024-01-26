After spending close to nine years with Liverpool, German manager Jürgen Klopp has announced he will leave the Merseyside club at the end of the current season.

Klopp is on the verge of winning a treble for the club, with his recent record poised to win the Carabao Cup as Liverpool meet Chelsea at Wembley Stadium next month.

While speaking with the Liverpool media, Klopp, who was expected to stay with the club until 2026, said he wanted to leave last November.

“I will leave the club at the end of the season,” Klopp said in an emotional video posted by Liverpool. “I understand that it’s a shock.”

“When we sat there together talking about potential signings, the next summer camp, and can we go wherever the thought came up, ‘I am not sure I am here then anymore’ and I was surprised myself by that. I obviously start thinking about it.”

Klopp has affirmed that the reason for leaving his €50 million per year job wasn’t because of health challenges, as he is “healthy.”

However, Klopp will not leave alone, as his backroom team, comprising Pepijn Lijnders, Peter Krawietz, and Vitor Matos, will leave with him.

Klopp’s career at Liverpool

Klopp joined Liverpool when the club was struggling to match other big teams in England like Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea. The first big assignment for the German was the Europa League final, which they lost to Sevilla.

But things turned around for Liverpool and Klopp four seasons later, when he led the club to their first Champions League title since 2005. He also led the Reds to their first English Premier League title in 2020—their first in 30 years.

Klopp became a force to be reckoned with, especially with his tenacity to end Manchester City’s and Pep Guardiola’s dominance in the league.

The 56-year-old German won six titles for Liverpool during his one-year spell with the club.

Reactions

Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher has said the news about Klopp’s departure will be an immense blow to the club.

This news was always going to be a body blow to the club whenever it came.

I just thought it would be another few years away.

What a manager, what a man, let’s go out with a bang Jurgen! https://t.co/ajw372IEWX — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 26, 2024

Klopp’s message to club and supporters

“I really would like you to accept the decision. That would be nice. And then, if I can ask for one more thing, after telling you don’t sing my song too early, after telling you to be loud in the stadium, stuff like this, if I could ask you for one more thing, it would be: don’t make these games about me, because there’s no need. The only thing I always wanted was the full support for the team; it’s not for me.

“Let’s now really go for it. The outside world wants to use this decision, laugh about it, want to disturb us. We are Liverpool; we went through harder things together. And you went through harder things before me. Let’s make a strength of it. That would be really cool. Let’s squeeze everything out of this season and have another thing to smile about when we look back in the future. Thank you.”

Club reacts

Meanwhile, Mike Gordon, the Fenway Sports Group president, praised Klopp’s impact at the club, saying: “I would like to take this opportunity to place on record our gratitude to Jürgen [Klopp] for everything he has done and continues to do for Liverpool Football Club. Thank you, Jürgen. When the time comes, you will never walk alone.

“[We will] continue the due diligence behind the scenes, which will allow our football ops department to adapt to a future without Jurgen. These ambitions will be pursued in the best interests of the club and its supporters, and we will update fans as and when significant developments are made.”

Speculations

There have been links between Klopp and taking over the German national team because of the German Football Federation’s pursuit before Klopp renewed his last contract.

Meanwhile, Xabi Alonso has been mentioned as the German’s likely replacement.

