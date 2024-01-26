Nigeria’s Samuel Chukwueze has set his sights firmly on continental glory, declaring the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as his “big project” and a chance to etch his name in Nigeria’s football history.

The skilled winger has already taken part in two AFCON tournaments, the first in Egypt, where he reached the semi-final with the Super Eagles before being narrowly defeated by Algeria. The Eagles then secured their eighth third-place medal against Tunisia.

On the second occasion, Chukwueze was with the Super Eagles in Cameroon, where Nigeria disappointedly crashed out in the Round of 16.

Now, in his third attempt, the AC Milan winger says winning the trophy this time is the sole goal.

“Winning the AFCON will be one of the biggest achievements in my career,” Chukwueze told PREMIUM TIMES in Abidjan. “Winning something for Nigeria, putting your name in the book of honour, will be great.”

Past experiences fueled this unwavering determination. “This is my third AFCON,” he acknowledged. “The first one wasn’t bad; the second one was actually bad, and I think this third one has to be good for me. I cannot leave my club and come and while away time. I came here to win.”

READ ALSO:

Chukwueze’s confidence extends beyond his performance. When asked about potential threats to Nigeria’s title ambitions, his response was as bold as his play on the pitch. “For me, I don’t see any country stopping me,” he declared emphatically.

The Super Eagles have a fairly good route to winning the AFCON trophy, but they must first navigate through the Indomitable Lions in a round of 16 encounter on Saturday.

If Jose Peseiro’s men succeed, they will face the winner between Angola and Namibia in the quarterfinal to take a step closer to winning their first AFCON title in over a decade.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

