The Black Stars of Ghana have sacked Chris Hughton as their coach following their group-stage exit from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced this on Tuesday, shortly after the team’s elimination was confirmed.
“Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the senior national team with immediate effect.
“The executive council has also taken a decision to dissolve the technical team of the Black Stars,” the GFA said.
After defeating Gambia 3-2, Cameroon sealed the elimination, preventing Ghana from progressing to the round of 16.
Cameroon’s win on Tuesday meant Ghana could not finish among the four best third-place teams from the six groups.
The Black Stars ended the group stage with just two points from draws with Mozambique and Egypt after an opening loss to eventual group winner Cape Verde.
“The Ghana Football Association will, in the coming days, provide a roadmap on the future direction of the Black Stars,” the GFA added.
Hughton, 65, won four of his 13 matches in charge of the Black Stars and has been under pressure even before the tournament.
NAN
