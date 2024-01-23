The Super Eagles have a tough test ahead of them in the knockout phase of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The Nigerians, who are aiming for a fourth AFCON title in Cote d’Ivoire, are billed to face the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the Round of 16.

Both Nigeria and Cameroon finished as the runners-up in their groups with the Lions needing a thrilling 3-2 win over Gambia on Tuesday to leapfrog Guinea into second position.

The thrilling encounter between Nigeria and Cameroon will come up on Saturday at the FHB stadium in Abidjan.

It was Cameroon that denied Nigeria the AFCON trophy the last time Cote D’Ivoire hosted the Africa Cup of Nations 30 years ago.

Many wait to see if the Super Eagles will get an act of revenge against their fierce rivals or if the Lions will confirm their superiority over Nigeria

Already, Super Eagles midfielder Moses Simon who was named Man of the Match in the hard-fought 1-0 win against Guinea-Bissau has declared their readiness to embrace any challenge on their path to glory.

“We’re not losing sleep over who we’ll face next,” Simon confidently told reporters in Abidjan after the match. “We have no preference; we have to be ready for all opposition if we want to win the title. Any team we draw, we’re ready for them and everyone else.”

