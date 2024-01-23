If we were to write Day 10 of the ongoing Nations Cup as a film, it would be a box office hit. From hosts being bewildered to Kamikaze defending at the last minute by the Black Stars and the distinct possibility of seven-time champions making it into the round of 16 with three draws, AFCON was a delight on Monday.

Group A

Nigeria and host Cote d’Ivoire were expected to achieve the required results to move forward, along with Equatorial Guinea, which began the day with four points. It panned out somewhat, but not in that order.

The Super Eagles again created loads of scoring chances and missed them, but they finished their group games with seven points.

Now, it was left for the Elephants to right the ‘mistake’ of losing to Nigeria in their second match, but that did not happen as they were pummeled 4-0 by the Equatorial Guinea side, for whom 34-year-old Emiliano Nsue scored a brace to take his tally for the tournament to five goals.

An exquisite free kick and two VAR calls consigned the hosts to bewilderment and consternation, as they must now hope and pray to get favourable results from Groups C, D, E, and F that will ensure their continued participation.

Group B

Cape Verde was the first team to make it through to the round of 16, and they were supposed to take it easy in their last game against seven-time champions Egypt.

It looked like the Pharaohs were out for the kill and peppered the Cape Verde goal, looking for the opener, but as it has panned out in Cote d’Ivoire, ball possession does not mean anything.

The Cape Verdeans scored with their first shot and took the lead on the cusp of halftime. Sadness for the Egyptians, led by Mohamed Salah, who watched on from the stands.

At that same time, Ghana’s Black Stars were through, having scored a 15th-minute penalty through Jordan Ayew. Egypt equalised in the 50th minute, but despite that, the Black Stars were in second place with four points.

In the 70th minute, the Black Stars extended their lead through another penalty, taken by Jordan Ayew, and their passage seemed assured, but then madness ensued.

Geny Catamo pulled one goal back for Mozambique in the first minute of added time. Crossing over to the second game, Egypt scored a second goal in the third minute of added time, but they were still third on the table.

Shaquille Nangy then equalised for Mozambique in the fourth minute of added time, sending Egypt into second place with four points and Ghana to third with two points.

But it was not over as substitute Bryan Teixeira equalised for Cape Verde in the ninth minute of added time. Game over for Ghana as Cape Verde finished with seven points, ahead of Egypt with three points, Ghana with two points, and Mozambique with one point.

AFCON 2023 is that tournament that continues to give, and expect more shocks on Day 11 as Groups C and D conclude.

