On Monday, the Super Eagles will face Guinea-Bissau in their final group game at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire, marking their historic 100th game in the competition.

Unlike the defensive approach adopted against the Elephants, we expect the Super Eagles to be more offensive.

Not many Nigerians had confidence in the Eagles in the buildup to the kickoff of the 2023 AFCON, but the team has won over many converts with their spirited display against hosts Cote d’Ivoire last Thursday.

Now the Eagles are looking to wrap up their group stage campaign with a tricky game against Guinea Bissau.

Both teams clash at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in central Abidjan.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates.

Kickoff is 5 p.m. local time, which is 6 p.m. Nigeria time.

LIVE

Super Eagles Starting XI vs Guinea Bissau: Peseiro makes four changes

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has made four changes to his starting lineup for the final Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) group stage match against Guinea-Bissau.

Peseiro has opted to stick with a 3-4-3 formation but has brought in fresh faces to actualise the formation

PREMIUM TIMES had reported the impending absence of the trio William Troost-Ekong, Zaidu Sanusi and Alhassan Yusuf

The Starting XI: Stanley Nwabali; Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Kenneth Omeruo (Captain), Clavin Bassey, Joe Aribo; Simon Moses, Frank Onyeka, Samuel Chukwuezei, Victor Osimhen.

Live pictures of arrival of Nigeria Fans at the stadium

One name is missing in this starting lineup. Ola Aina was missing.

Guinea Bissau team get on the pitch for light work out before kick off.

The Super Eagles are out also for their light warm up.

The wait is almost over…As we await both teams on the pitch of play.

The teams are here and set for action.

Calvin Bassey takes a run to where the Nigeria supporters are cramped for an early homage

KICK-OFF

Super Eagles get the game underway in Abidjan

First free kick for Nigeria

Samuel Chukuweze takes the free, Nigeria almost getting a goal but Victor Osimhen’s effort sailed off the target.

Five minutes of action gone down at the FHB Stadium… Still Guinea-Bissau 0-0 Nigeria.

A shot on target from Fernando Gomes for Guinea-Bissau but straight into the hands of Stanley Nwabili.

Semi Ajayi commits a foul against Eucidalcio Gomes so Guinea-Bissau get their own free kick.

Throw-in got Nigeria on the far side.

Chukuwueze gives the ball away as he tries a one-two with Bright-Osayi.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

