While the ultimate goal is to win the 2023 AFCON tournament in Cote d’Ivoire, the Super Eagles of Nigeria want to end their first phase as winners of Group A.

Going into their final group game on Monday, the Super Eagles are up against a Guinea-Bissau side desperate for their first-ever AFCON victory.

Whichever way we view it, Monday’s clash has huge implications for both teams.

The Wild Dogs are down and almost out after two losses, but they are positive they can snag a historic win in their last Group A match.

Nigeria, meanwhile, seek the top spot, and a victory would help them achieve this target.

Positive approach

Baciro Candé, Guinea-Bissau’s coach, exudes defiance despite the losses: “We want to have our first AFCON win tomorrow (Monday),” he declared at Sunday’s pre-match conference.

He acknowledges Nigeria’s strength but believes his “mentally strong” team is ready to fight.

“We have one match to close the first phase of the competition, and we will do everything to have a good game.”

He added: “It will be difficult, but we will do everything possible.”

Continuing, Candé, who supervised Guinea-Bissau’s unexpected 1-0 victory over Nigeria during the qualifying phase of the tournament in Abuja, stated that his players have mentally prepared themselves to surprise Nigeria once more.

“I trust in my team; we want to have a good performance. Mentally, we are strong; we are here because we are good. We had a good qualifying phase.

“We know it will be very difficult, but we are prepared to get the win,” he stressed.

Across the dugout, José Peseiro, Nigeria’s coach, warned his players against complacency and the wrong motivation for revenge: “We must not rest. We must do battle.”

“We are not thinking about revenge, but we are here to top the group, and they are in our sights. We must do what has to be done. Guinea-Bissau have no point and will play with freedom, and that is when a team becomes dangerous.”

Both teams clash at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in central Abidjan from 5 p.m. local time and 6 p.m. Nigerian time.

Historic moment

Monday’s crucial game, which will be Nigeria’s 100th match at the Africa Cup of Nations since a group phase encounter against Egypt in nearby Ghana in 1963, will see the Super Eagles finish top of Group A with a win, as long as Equatorial Guinea, also on four points, do not get a win over host nation Cote d’Ivoire when they do battle simultaneously at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Ebimpe.

Aside from Monday’s clash marking Nigeria’s 100th game in AFCON history, the country is also close to scoring their 140th goal, with Victor Osimhen potentially etching his name in the record books.

Team News

Mama Balde, who famously scored the goal through which Guinea-Bissau defeated the Super Eagles in 2023, is expected to lead another onslaught on Nigeria on Monday.

Ze Turbo, a scorer against Equatorial Guinea, and Dalcio, who set him up, are equally pushing for starts against the Super Eagles.

We expect Peseiro to tweak his team, though Osimhen looks set to lead the Super Eagles attack once again.

As reported earlier by PREMIUM TIMES, the trio of William Troost Ekong and Zaidu Sanusi are doubtful, while Alhassan Yusuf is out of Monday’s tie.

In the game against the Elephants, Sanusi was withdrawn because of injury, and the Porto left-back looks set to sit out Monday’s game, just like Yusuf, who got injured in the group opener.

Kelechi Iheanacho, Terem Moffi, and Bruno Onyeamachi are likely replacements, as they have yet to play a minute of the tournament.

Guinea-Bissau’s probable starting lineup

Djoco; Encada, Djalo, Mane, Cande; Semedo, Bikel, Cassama; Rodrigues, Dju, Balde

Nigeria’s probable starting lineup:

Nwabali; Osayi-Samuel, Ajayi, Omeruo, Onyemaechi; Simon, Onyeka, Iwobi, Lookman; Moffi, Osimhen

Prediction: Guinea Bissau 1-3 Nigeria

