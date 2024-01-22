Former Super Eagles captain and 1980 AFCON winner Segun Odegbami has charged the present Super Eagles team to play like champions because he believes they will win a fourth AFCON title for the nation.

Odegbami was in Cote d’Ivoire, where he told the players, “I believe it. You are winning it. I have not done this before. I am doing this because I believe it.”

Odegbami was a star of the 1980-winning side, and he scored a brace in the final against Algeria. He was also a part of the Eagles’ backroom staff when the team qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 1994.

Odegbami continued in the video released by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), “I want you to believe it too. Not just believe as in belief; not for mouth only. Genuinely believe it from the inside. To go there now and start to play like champions. Because you are good.”

The Eagles burnished their title credentials with a 1-0 victory over hosts Cote d’Ivoire last Thursday, and they should carry that winning momentum into their last group game against Guinea-Bissau on Monday evening.

Aina commendation

The right-winger cum forward known as the ‘Mathematical’ during his playing days commended the entire team for the defensive masterclass against the Elephants, but he singled out Ola Aina for special commendation.

“I saw one of the best and most masterful displays of the right-wing in Aina. That your last match; they should go and copy it and send it to every football school in the world. You want to know how to play that position.

“It is masterful. In determination and composure, you are just absolutely brilliant.”

As the Eagles play their third group game, Odegbami revealed that most Nigerians will expect an easier match, having beaten Cote d’Ivoire.

“You can win for us; you can win for yourself. Look, I believe it is to wish you well, and when we watch you tomorrow, it is going to be a tough match. It is going to be a difficult match because that is how it is in our tradition. When we win one and everybody is saying, Oh yeah, yeah, the next one is easy.

“Do the things you know how to do best. Under any circumstances. I will be with you here till the end. God be with you,” he concluded.

