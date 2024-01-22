The Super Eagles had their last training session on Sunday evening ahead of their final group game against Guinea-Bissau at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

PREMIUM TIMES was at the Ecole de Police Abidjan training center of the Super Eagles as Coach Jose Peserio and his technical crew put the finishing touches to their strategies for Monday’s tie.

Noticeably, three Super Eagles players, William Troost Ekong, Zaidu Sanusi, and Alhassan Yusuf, conducted their running sessions away from the group.

Already, Coach Peserio has confirmed that Yusuf will not play the Guinea-Bissau tie and also hinted that players that are yet to recover after the gruelling encounter against Cote d’Ivoire will not be pushed to take part in Monday’s encounter.

Speaking at Sunday’s pre-match conference, Peseiro also hinted that he and his team will adopt a cautious approach and not disrespect the Guinea-Bissau team.

“We have to respect the opponent. Guinea-Bissau have good players; they can beat any team. We have seen so many shocking results in this competition already.

“It is important for us to take it game by game and not think too far. We want to show better performance, show our quality and capacity. If we do that, no team can beat us.”

Though tied on four points, the Super Eagles occupy the second position in Group A going into the last group game.

A draw will be enough for Peseiro’s men to earn a place in the Round of 16, but the Super Eagles must win to finish at the top of the group.

