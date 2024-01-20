The hoopla about Sadiq Umar’s withdrawal from the Super Eagles squad to the 2023 AFCON tournament has refused to go away.

The Real Sociedad forward has taken to his Instagram page to address Nigerians about how the incident transpired.

Umar wrote, “I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Super Eagles for their outstanding victory against the Ivory Coast.

“It is imperative for me to address the messages I have received from fellow Nigerians accusing me of pretending to be injured to depart the national team just before the AFCON and return to my club.

“Clarifying the situation and providing a detailed account of events is essential.”

After getting injured against Guinea in a warm-up match on 8 January, Umar insisted on finishing the match despite the Eagles’ medical team advising he be substituted. The next day, Umar’s knee was swollen, therefore, warranting a medical checkup.

Picture: Umar Release

Umar continued, “Here is a comprehensive explanation of the situation: During the match against Guinea, I experienced a significant impact from two Guinean defenders, leading to a penalty in favour of Nigeria. Despite the medical team recommending substitution for preventive measures, I insisted on continuing to play and completed the game.

“The following day, my knee swelled. The Super Eagles’ medical team conducted a thorough examination, revealing a meniscus injury. Consequently, the manager decided to replace me based on the medical assessment, considering uncertainties about my fitness for the AFCON.”

This is where it gets interesting because, based on that prognosis and a three-week recuperation period in situ, they sent Umar back to Spain.

“Upon returning to my club and undergoing thorough examinations, the medical team revealed that I had only suffered a bruise, and as a result, I was cleared to resume training.”

Umar left the Eagles camp on 12 January, was seen training on 15 January, and came on as a substitute on 17 January in Real Sociedad’s 2-0 win over Osasuna in a Copa del Rey encounter. The forward came on for Andre Silva in the 73rd minute.

According to WebMD, “To diagnose a meniscus tear, your doctor will give you a thorough exam. They will want to hear details about how you got your injury. X-rays may be necessary to rule out broken bones and other problems. You may also need an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scan, which allows a more detailed evaluation of knee cartilage.”

Were all these tests carried out in Cote d’Ivoire, or did the medical team stake their prognosis on just symptoms?

But how did a meniscus injury become a common bruise within three days?

