The surprises have not stopped at the 2023 AFCON tournament in Cote d’Ivoire. One lion roared, but the other was tamed.

The defending champion, the Teranga Lions of Senegal, burnished their credentials in retaining their title as they dumped the Indomitable Lions out of the tournament with a 3-1 win.

Aliou Cissé’s men were faster, stronger, and more strategic against the scattergun approach of Rigobert Song’s Cameroon. From the off, the Indomitable Lions were on the back foot, as the trio of Saadio Mane, Habid Diallo, and Ismaïla Sarr forced the Cameroon team to concede three corner kicks in the first 15 minutes.

A goal was coming, and when Andre Onana’s punch fell shot, Sarr pounced on the rebound and scored. Sarr provided the assist for Diallo in the second half, and then Cameroon rallied.

Jean-Charles Castelletto scored with a header past Edouard Mendy in the 83rd minute, and then Georges-Kevin N’Koudou had an excellent chance to equalise in the third minute of added time, as his header went marginally wide. Senegal went up to the other end and scored through Mane to end the contest.

Senegal is at the top of the Group C table with six points; Guinea are second after their 1-0 win over the Gambia; Cameroon are third with one point; and the Gambia are fourth with no points on the board.

The last group matches see the Indomitable Lions needing to beat the Gambia and hope Senegal take points off Mali.

In the first match of Matchday 7, Cape Verde stamped their round of 16 slots with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Mozambique to take the lead in Group B. The fates of two former champions—Egypt and Ghana—are thus up in the air, with decisive last-group games coming up.

Already-qualified Cape Verde will finish top of Group B no matter the results of Matchday 3, but Egypt and Ghana need positive results to book their round of 16 places. The Black Stars need all three points against the Mambas, but the Mozambicans can also go through with a victory over Ghana.

Egypt, without the injured Mohamed Salah, also needs all three points against Cape Verde to guarantee passage into the second round. Monday is when it all goes down at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara and Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan.

