Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, has assured that he and his teammates will take their last group game at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations tournament against Guinea Bissau very seriously.

Iwobi made this pledge while speaking to journalists in Abidjan after the hard-earned victory over hosts Cote D’Ivoire on Thursday.

The Fulham star noted the 2023 AFCON tournament has had its fair share of upsets hence it will be wrong to be lackadaisical against any team; including Guinea Bissau who appears down and out of the ongoing tournament.

Namibia defeated former champions, Tunisia; Cape Verde dimmed the Black Stars and Egypt narrowly escaped defeat in the hands of Mozambique are some of the results already witnessed at AFCON and Iwobi has assured the Eagles will not let their guard down.

“I am not going to say it’s going to be easy. There are no easy games at AFCON so we will approach the game like another difficult match, first, we are going to rest and then prepare, hopefully, we get the result we need,” Iwobi said

The Super Eagles are joint-top with Equatorial Guinea on four points and will round off their group phase campaign on Monday.

