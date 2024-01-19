Former Super Eagles captain Austin Okocha has praised the disciplined display by the Nigeria national team in Thursday’s 1-0 win over Cote d’Ivoire at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles operated more defensively against the Elephants, and they executed their game plan perfectly, scoring a goal from the penalty spot and holding on to the lead until the final whistle.

Okocha, speaking to reporters on Thursday at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara, expressed his impression of the Super Eagles’ progress in playing as a team and emphasized that they can now be taken more seriously.

He said, “They showed a lot of character and discipline. They played as a team, and this gives us hope. We always know we have good players, but we were worried if they will gel as a team. I think they showed today that they have what it takes to go far in this tournament.”

While he appealed to the Super Eagles to keep up the momentum, Okocha said there was no area he could outrightly point to as the Nigeria national team’s weakness.

“I cannot say the Super Eagles have one weakness or another. The only thing is we did not convert our chances in the last game. Apart from that, they look solid.

“So it’s to say we’ don’t have a lot of lapses in the team because we don’t concede much, which is one quality I see in this team,” Okocha explained.

Regarding the question of whether the Super Eagles can be seen as legitimate contenders for the trophy, Okocha was hesitant to make any definitive statement.

“Everything is possible. It is all about how you take each game as it comes, but if you look at the team on paper, they have everything to go far,” Okocha concluded.

