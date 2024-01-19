Victor Osimhen, the man-of-the-match in Nigeria’s crucial 1-0 victory over heavily favoured hosts Cote d’Ivoire in the AFCON Group A clash, has described the victory as a big statement the Super Eagles needed to make.

Speaking to reporters in Abidjan after the match, Osimhen acknowledged the pressure of facing the host nation and the need for a strong showing.

“The first game against Equatorial Guinea was a good one. We created chances but couldn’t capitalise, leading to a draw,” he said.

“This game against Cote d’Ivoire was a big statement game for us. We needed to win to make a mark in this AFCON. It was crucial to start strong and do some damage. We waited for them in midfield, forcing them into mistakes, and it paid off.”

Clearly relishing the win, Osimhen concluded, “I love this victory, and it gives us a strong foundation to build on moving forward.”

The Super Eagles are joint-top of Group A with four points going into the final group game against Guinea-Bissau on Monday.

The Super Eagles need to avoid defeat to confirm their automatic qualification from Group A.

However, they could still secure qualification even with a loss, potentially becoming one of the best-performing losing teams if Guinea-Bissau defeats them.

Guinea-Bissau, who are technically eliminated after consecutive losses in their two matches at the 2023 AFCON, are the Eagles’ upcoming opponents next Monday.

