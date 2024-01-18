The Super Eagles of Nigeria Thursday defeated the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire in their second match at the African Cup of Nations.
The only goal of the game was scored by captain Troost Ekong who converted the penalty after Victor Osimhen was fouled.
The victory means the Eagles now have four points from two matches.
Details later…
