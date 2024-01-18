Equatorial Guinea put on a dominant display on Thursday, thrashing Guinea-Bissau 4-2 in their second AFCON Group A match at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara.

The win puts them firmly in contention for a place in the knockout stages, while leaving Guinea-Bissau’s hopes hanging by a thread.

The result also adds extra pressure for the Super Eagles going into their game against the hosts, Cote d’Ivoire.

Guinea-Bissau started brightly, with Mama Balde forcing a good save from Equatorial Guinea goalkeeper Jesus Owono in the opening minutes.

However, it was Equatorial Guinea who took the lead through Emilio Nsue in the 21st minute, capitalising on a fine assist from Pablo Ganet.

READ ALSO:

Just six minutes later, the lead was short-lived as an own goal by Esteban Orozco Fernandez drew Guinea-Bissau level. The first half ended 1-1.

But Equatorial Guinea killed off any hopes of a comeback in the second half, with Jose Miranda scoring immediately after resumption.

Two more goals from Nsue in the 51st minute and 61st minute took the game beyond Guinea-Bissau, who pulled one back very late in the tie.

🇬🇶 Emilio Lopez 🇬🇶 A world-class performance and a hat-trick makes Equatorial Guinea's captain the TotalEnergies Man of the Match! 🌟 #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 | #EQGGNB | @Football2Gether pic.twitter.com/F2RRtLDbqr — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 18, 2024

Predictably, Emilio Nsue, who was a constant threat for Equatorial Guinea, was voted the Man of the Match for his two goals and overall impressive performance.

Nsue is proudly the first player to score a hat trick at AFCON 2023.

What this means

Equatorial Guinea sits at the top of Group A with four points from two matches, while Guinea-Bissau is at the bottom with no points.

Both teams will be back in action on Monday, with Equatorial Guinea facing Cote d’Ivoire while Guinea-Bissau will tackle Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

