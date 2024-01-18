A heavyweight clash between the 2013 and 2015 AFCON champions in Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire will go down this evening at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan.

This Group A encounter promises fireworks, with both teams nursing ambitions of another continental title.

Cote d’Ivoire, buoyed by a dominant opening-day win, will look to capitalise on home advantage and the roaring support of their fans.

Nigeria, needing a win to avoid an early exit, will be determined to bounce back from their draw against Equatorial Guinea.

The absence of influential midfielder Yusuf is a blow, but despite the injury absence, the Eagles have promised they will soar past the Elephants in Thursday’s clash.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates as the drama unfolds at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara!

Kickoff is 6 p.m.

LIVE

AFCON 2023: Peseiro makes two changes for Cote D’ Ivoire clash.

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has made two changes in his starting lineup for the crucial game against Cote D’ Ivoire.

Samuel Chukwueze and Calvin Bassey who came on as substitutes in the match against Equatorial Guinea have been handed starting roles.

Aside from the omission of Alhassan Yusuf who is out injured, the other player who lost his starting slot is Moses Simon.

Nigeria Starting XI

Nwabali; Aina, Ajayi, Troost-Ekong (C ), Sanusi; Onyeka, Chukwueze, Iwobi; Bassey, Lookman, Osimhen

Both teams have their opening prayers as we get set for action.

The noise in the stadium is deafening !!

Samuel Chukwueze gets the game underway for Nigeria

Each time Nigeria is with the ball, the vociferous Ivorian fans boo the players and hail their own players

The last time these two teams met was in 2015 in a friendly which was won by the Elephants

Nigeria’s Frank Onyeka with lame attempt which was off the target

The first five minutes gone … CIV 0-0 NIG

It has been cagy affair so far

Desperate clearance by Calvin Bassey as the Ivorians are trying to explore the right side of the Super Eagles defence

The Ivorian fans are applauding the performance of their players so far

Nigeria almost punished at the other end, Nwabili puts his body on the line to force a corner kick

Another Chance for Nigeria but Chukwueze was unable to squeeze through his shot

Corner kick for Nigeria as the Super Eagles are gradually taking the game to the Ivorians

Free kick for Ivory Coast as Fofana is badly tackled

Shot on target for Ivory Coast but Nigeria’s Nwabili well-positioned for an ‘easy’ catch

Zaidu Sanusi casually gives possession away to the Ivorians

The game temporarily halted as Zaidu Sanusi appears injured The game back on Good play by the Super Eagles which ends in another corner kick Lookman’s effort deflected for another corner kick Action-packed 25 minutes CIV 0-0 NIG Both teams go on a water break… It’s quite here in Ebimpe CIV has the better possession so far at 58% Zaidu Sanusi with a run down the flanks but his cross taken care of by Yahaya Fofana the Ivorian goalkeeper Another injury scare for Nigeria as Troost-Ekong is being attended to by the medics Nervy moment for Nigeria there as Nwabili spills the ball, but Sanusi to the rescue though an offside call has been made Still a barren affair and the Super Eagles with another corner kick The CAF President Patrice Motsepe among the dignitaries watching the fiercely contested game between the Elephants and the Super Eagles Nigeria win another kick as we near the end of the first half Three minutes added time Half Time CIV 0-0 NIG

