Since their disappointing 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea in their first AFCON game in Abidjan, the Super Eagles of Nigeria have been facing criticism.

Fans believe the Eagles could have performed better in their first Group A fixture, especially considering the challenges posed by hosts Cote d’Ivoire and Guinea-Bissau in their next two group matches.

But John Obi Mikel, the former Eagles’ captain and a crucial part of the 2013 winning squad, has expressed optimism, stating that despite their lacklustre start, the Eagles have much more to showcase in Cote d’Ivoire.

Mikel told Ghana-based television station Joy Sports that the Eagles will only improve in their coming games. Mikel’s words are timely as Nigeria seeks a repeat of the victory over Cote d’Ivoire in South Africa in 2013.

While giving his take on the present Eagles team, the former Chelsea midfielder stated that Nigeria started unfashionably and people wrote them off before they won the Nations Cup in 2013.

Recall that the Super Eagles, under the late Stephen Keshi, bottled an early lead from Emmanuel Emenike with Alian Traore’s 90th-minute goal to end the game with a 1-1 draw against Burkina Faso. They defeated the Stallions in the final by a goal from Sunday Mba.

Mikel, who saw the Eagles’ first game against Equatorial Guinea, said what transpired 11 years ago is likely to happen with the way the Eagles started in their first game on Sunday.

“People complained about the first game when we also won in 2013. Our first game wasn’t good. We weren’t great, and we didn’t play our best. But we got back to the table and looked at what we had done and improved. And you learn from that and become better.

“So I hope that’s what is going to happen. So I hope this team comes out in the next game, acts better, and then takes it from there step by step. I hope that’s what is going to happen.”

Mikel and Musa share similar sentiments

Ahmed Musa, a member of the 2013 winning squad, told the Premium Times correspondent in Abidjan on Wednesday, expressed a similar sentiment.

Musa, who was on the bench in the quarter-final win over Cote d’Ivoire, told Premium Times that his side has tidied up all loose ends ahead of today’s game.

“We’ve gone back to the drawing board and addressed our mistakes. We’re going into the game with the determination to win. We know it’s a crucial moment, and we want to make our country proud.”

Meanwhile, this is the first meeting between the Super Eagles and the Elephants since their quarter-final meeting in South Africa on 3 February 2013.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

